Tim Roth Sticks His Nose Where It Doesn’t Belong in the Trailer for Tin Star

What is it about brash, out-of-town cops that compels them to stick their nose in business that doesn’t concern them? Has any good ever come of it? Usually, the best possible outcome is “I cracked the case but got my partner killed and ruined my marriage,” but that doesn’t seem to stop every last out-of-town cop in crime fiction from wading right in to local matters, consequences be damned. Judging from the trailer to Tin Star, the upcoming Amazon series from 28 Weeks Later writer Rowan Joffé, Tim Roth is no exception. He’s supposed to be serving as a police chief in a small Canadian town as a respite from his past as a London police detective, but instead is inexorably drawn into a conflict with North Stream Oil, where Christina Hendricks handles corporate PR and occasionally brings nosy police chiefs to personal and professional ruination. The show sounded considerably nuttier back when it was cast than it looks in the trailer—here’s part of Variety’s original logline: