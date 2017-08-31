Tim Roth Sticks His Nose Where It Doesn’t Belong in the Trailer for Tin Star
What is it about brash, out-of-town cops that compels them to stick their nose in business that doesn’t concern them? Has any good ever come of it? Usually, the best possible outcome is “I cracked the case but got my partner killed and ruined my marriage,” but that doesn’t seem to stop every last out-of-town cop in crime fiction from wading right in to local matters, consequences be damned. Judging from the trailer to Tin Star, the upcoming Amazon series from 28 Weeks Later writer Rowan Joffé, Tim Roth is no exception. He’s supposed to be serving as a police chief in a small Canadian town as a respite from his past as a London police detective, but instead is inexorably drawn into a conflict with North Stream Oil, where Christina Hendricks handles corporate PR and occasionally brings nosy police chiefs to personal and professional ruination. The show sounded considerably nuttier back when it was cast than it looks in the trailer—here’s part of Variety’s original logline:
When Jim makes a stand, his act appears to prompt mysterious assassins to unleash sudden and violent retribution on him and his family; the resulting tragedy irrevocably shattering the peace they had found in this once perfect mountain idyll and transforming their remote sanctuary into a hellish and inescapable prison.
Maybe Amazon’s marketing team thought “a hellish and inescapable prison” was the wrong message with which to introduce another hour-long drama, but if there’s much to separate Tin Star from other would-be prestige corporate thrillers—like, say, Amazon’s own Goliath, in which a brash lawyer sticks his nose into business that doesn’t concern him—it’s either not visible in the trailer or it’s drowned out by the score. There’s one shot of a sniper on a motorcycle that looks like it offers some of the fun promised by the phrase “mysterious assassins,” but otherwise, Tin Star is either a perfectly indistinguishable TV drama or it’s doing a very convincing impersonation of one. Somebody ought to investigate further—maybe that police chief, the one who’s new in town.