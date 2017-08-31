The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in September
Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, Hulu, HBO Now, and Amazon Prime. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one service. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Sept. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Carol (2015) (Sept. 20)
Jaws (1975)
Pulp Fiction (1994)
Good Watch
Bachelorette (2012) (Sept. 26)
City of God (2002)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
Gangs of New York (2002)
Gone Baby Gone (2007)
She’s Gotta Have It (1986)
The Squid and the Whale (2005)
Family Watch
Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast (Sept. 19)
Disney’s Hercules (1997)
Disney’s Mulan (1998)
Disney’s Pocahontas (1995) (Sept. 14)
The Rugrats Movie (1998)
The Secret Garden (1993)
Dun-dun Watch
Jaws 2 (1978)
Jaws 3 (1983)
Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
Great Movie You'll Never Watch Again Watch
Requiem for a Dream (2000)
Español Watch
Amores Perros (2000)
Smart Watch
A Good American (2015) (Sept. 6)
Facing Darkness (2015) (Sept. 5)
Love, Sweat and Tears (2016) (Sept. 19)
Night School (2017) (Sept. 26)
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan (2016) (Sept. 26)
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography (2016)
Music Watch
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth (Sept. 15)
George Harrison: Living in the Material World (2011) (Sept. 15)
Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World (2017) (Sept. 15)
Who the F**K is that Guy (2017)
If You’re Bored
Absolutely Anything (2015) (Sept. 27)
Alien Arrival (2017) (Sept. 23)
Call the Midwife Series 6 (Sept. 18)
Carrie Pilby (2016) (Sept. 5)
Dark Matter Season 3 (Sept. 25)
Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical (2017) (Sept. 5)
Fracture (2007)
Ghost of the Mountains (2017) (Sept. 13)
Gotham Season 3 (Sept. 21)
Graduation (2017) (Sept. 4)
Hard Tide (2015) (Sept. 6)
High Risk (1981)
Hoodwinked (2005)
Hotel for Dogs (2009)
Larceny (2017) (Sept. 15)
Like Crazy (2011) (Sept. 5)
Murder Maps Season 3 (Sept. 30)
Offspring Season 7 (Sept. 13)
Portlandia Season 7 (Sept. 9)
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
The Blacklist Season 4 (Sept. 7)
The Forgotten (2004) (Sept. 11)
The Journey Is the Destination (2016) (Sept. 18)
The Last Shaman (2016)
The Lost Brother (2017)
The Samaritan (2012) (Sept. 22)
The Walking Dead Season 7 (Sept. 8)
Vincent N Roxxy (2016) (Sept. 2)
West Coast Customs Season 5
Netflix Originals
#realityhigh (Sept. 8)
American Vandal Season 1 (Sept. 15)
Big Mouth Season 1 (Sept. 29)
Bojack Horseman Season 4 (Sept. 8)
Chelsea (Talk Show) (New Episodes on Fridays)
Club de Cuervos Season 3 (Sept. 29)
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi (Sept. 8)
Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light Season 1
Fire Chasers Season 1 (Sept. 8)
First They Killed My Father (Sept. 15)
Fuller House: New Episodes Season 3 Part 1 (Sept. 22)
Gerald’s Game (Sept. 29)
Greenhouse Academy Season 1 (Sept. 8)
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 1 (Sept. 22)
Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (Sept. 12)
Jerry Before Seinfeld (Sept. 19)
Joaquin Reyes: Una y No Más (Sept. 8)
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale Season 1
Little Evil
Marc Maron: Too Real (Sept. 5)
Narcos Season 3
Our Souls at Night (Sept. 29)
Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip Season 1 (Sept. 29)
Project Mc² Part 5 (Sept. 15)
Real Rob Season 2 (Sept. 29)
Resurface
Spirit: Riding Free Season 2 (Sept. 8)
Strong Island (Sept. 15)
Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 (Sept. 26)
The Confession Tapes Season 1 (Sept. 8)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Season 1 (Sept. 29)
VeggieTales in the City Season 2 (Sept. 15)
Other New Shows
Apaches Season 1 (Sept. 8)
Maniac Season 1
HBO
Good Watch
Dumb and Dumber (1994)
Fried Green Tomatoes : Director’s Cut (1991)
Head of State (2003)
Hidden Figures (2016) (Sept. 9)
La La Land (2016) (Sept. 16)
My Sister’s Keeper (2009)
Scarface (1983)
Traders (2016)
Tron (1982)
Groovy Watch
Austin Powers the Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
If You're High Watch
How High (2001)
If You’re Bored
A Monster Calls (2016) (Sept. 2)
Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)
Assassin’s Creed (2016) (Sept. 23)
Body of Lies (2008)
Fantastic Voyage (1996)
Halloween: Resurrection (2002)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
Keeping the Faith (2000)
Maximum Overdrive (1986)
Scent of a Woman (1992)
Sea of Love (1989)
Sex and the City (The Movie) — Extended Version (2008)
Stick It (2006)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
The Crew (2000)
The Express (2008)
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
Why Him? (2016) (Sept. 30)
HBO Original Programming
Ballers Season 3 finale (Sept. 24)
Clinica de Migrantes: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness (Sept. 25)
Felipe Esparza: Translate This (Sept. 30)
Hard Knocks ’17 — Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sept. 6)
HBO First Look: Battle of the Sexes (Sept. 11)
Insecure Season 2 finale (Sept. 10)
J Balvin: Bruuttal (Sept. 8)
Kingsman: The Golden Circle: HBO First Look (Sept. 13)
Sesame Street Season 47 (Sept. 2)
The Deuce Series premiere (Sept. 10)
Vice Principals Season 2 (Sept. 17)
Amazon
Must Watch
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Carrie (1976)
Good Watch
Boy (2010)
Computer Chess (2013)
Ganja & Hess (1973)
Indecent Proposal (1993)
Khodorkovsky (2011)
Lars and the Real Girl (2007)
Look Both Ways (2005)
Manuscripts Don't Burn (2013)
River's Edge (1987)
The Black Stallion (1979)
The Cove (2009)
The Lost City of Z (Sept. 15)
The Object of Beauty (1991)
The Revisionaries (2012)
Wedding Crashers (2005)
Nostalgia Watch
The Golden Child (1986)
Foreign Language Watch
The Fairy (2011)
The Giants (2011)
If You’re Bored
American Loser (2007)
American Ruling Class (2007)
And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird (1991)
Autopsy (2008)
Best Seller (1987)
Bio-Dome (1996)
Blood Car (2007)
Breathing (2011)
Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations (2009)
Calloused Hands (2013)
Charlotte Rampling: The Look (2011)
Clip (2012)
Dark Ride (2006)
Dead Weight (2012)
Disturbing Behavior (1998)
Double Headed Eagle (1973)
Double Take (2009)
Down to Earth (2001)
Duane Michals: The Man Who Invented Himself (2012)
Dying Breed (2009)
Free Radicals (2003)
Gogol Bordello: Non Stop (2008)
Hippie Masala (2006)
Holes in My Shoes (2006)
Huff (2013)
In the Land of the Deaf (1994)
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1997)
Kingdom of Shadows (1986)
Korkoro (2008)
La Maison de la Radio (2013)
Lipstick & Dynamite: The First Ladies of Wrestling (2004)
Man About Town (2007)
Meditate and Destroy (2007)
Mistress (1992)
Mr. X (2014)
Music from the Big House (2010)
Nollywood Babylon (2008)
Offspring (2009)
Primitive London (1965)
Princess Kaiulani (2009)
Pumpkinhead (2009)
Red Garters (1954)
ReGenesis Seasons 2-4 (Sept. 12)
Sacred Flesh (2000)
Sacrifice (2011)
Schoolgirl Hitchhikers (1973)
Sleepover (2004)
Successive Slidings of Pleasure (1974)
Switchback (1997)
The Bloodsucker Leads the Dance (1975)
The Cup (2012)
The Dark Half (1993)
The Hills Have Eyes 2 (1985)
The Last Godfather (2011)
The New Public (2013)
The Rage - Carrie 2 (1999)
The Ray Bradbury Theater Season 6 (Sept. 12)
The Search for One Eyed Jimmy (1993)
The Sinful Nuns of Saint Valentine (1974)
The Workshop (2007)
This Ain't No Mouse Music (2013)
Thursday Night Football Game 1 (Sept. 28)
Truth in Numbers? Everything According to Wikipedia (2010)
Unsolved Mysteries: Original Robert Stack Episodes Season 8
Unsolved Mysteries: Original Robert Stack Episodes Season 9 (Sept. 26)
Vanishing Waves (2012)
Videocracy (2009)
Virgin Among the Living Dead (1978)
Virgin Witch (1972)
Web Junkie (2014)
When I Saw You (2013)
Wide Awake (2006)
With One Voice (2009)
Amazon Original Series
One Mississippi Season 2 (Sept. 8)
Transparent Season 4 (Sept. 22)
Wishenpoof! Season 2a (Sept. 26)
Other New Series
Beauty and the Baker Season 1 (Sept. 15)
Bronte Sisters Season 1 (Sept. 25)
Falling Water Season 1 (Sept. 25)
Hulu
Must Watch
Carrie (1976)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
Good Watch
A River Runs Through It (1992)
Akeelah and the Bee (2006)
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns (1992)
Contact (1997)
Hitch (2005)
Kiki (2017) (Sept. 22)
Kiss of the Damned (2012) (Sept. 27)
Lars and the Real Girl (2007)
Mad Hot Ballroom (2005)
Let the Right One In (2008) (Sept. 27)
Ordinary People (1980)
Outbreak (1995)
River’s Edge (1987)
Robocop (1987)
Robocop 2 (1990)
Secretary (2002)
The Addams Family (1991)
The Black Stallion (1979)
The Magnificent Seven (2016) (Sept. 9)
The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)
The Object of Beauty (1991)
T.G.I.F. Watch
Family Matters: Complete Series (Sept. 29)
Full House: Complete Series (Sept. 29)
Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper: Complete Series (Sept. 29)
Perfect Strangers: Complete Series (Sept. 29)
Step By Step: Complete Series (Sept. 29)
The Women of Brewster Place (1989) (Sept.15)
White Savior Watch
Dances with Wolves (1990)
White Liberal Watch
Crash (2005) (Sept. 6)
Nostalgia Watch
An American Werewolf in London (1981) (Sept. 15)
My Girl (1991)
My Girl 2 (1994)
The Golden Child (1986)
The Monster Squad (1987)
The Neverending Story (1984)
Family Watch
Freaky Friday (1977) (Sept. 2)
Freaky Friday (2003) (Sept. 2)
Lilo & Stitch (2002) (Sept. 5)
The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) (Sept. 5)
We're All Doomed Watch
An Inconvenient Truth (2006)
If You’re Bored
Addams Family Values (1993)
Adventure Time: Complete Season 8 (Sept. 2)
American Loser (2007)
And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird (1991)
Anomaly (2014) (Sept. 13)
Autopsy (2008)
Barnyard (2006)
Ben-Hur (2016) (Sept. 2)
Best Seller (1987)
Bio-Dome (1996)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 5 Premiere (Sept. 27)
Burden (2017) (Sept. 7)
Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations (2009)
Chicago Fire: Season 6 Premiere (Sept. 29)
Chicago P.D.: Season 5 Premiere (Sept. 28)
Child of God (2013) (Sept. 15)
Dance Flick (2009) (Sept. 28)
Dare Not Walk Alone (2006)
Dead Hands Dig Deep (2016)
Defiance (2008)
Disturbing Behavior (1998)
Doc McStuffins: Complete Season 4 (Sept. 22)
Down to Earth (2001)
Dr. Strange (2006)
Dying Breed (2009)
Empire: Season 4 Premiere (Sept. 28)
Endless Love (1981) (Sept. 15)
Eternity: The Movie (2014)
Filth (2013) (Sept. 12)
Food Evolution (2016) (Sept. 21)
Fools Rush In (1997)
Frankie & Alice (2010) (Sept. 27)
Fright Night (2011)
Gotham: Season 4 Premiere (Sept. 29)
Great News: Season 2 Premiere (Sept. 29)
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13 Premiere (Sept. 23)
Gridiron Heroes (2015)
Hammer of the Gods (2013) (Sept. 27)
Harriet the Spy (1996)
Hell’s Kitchen: Season
17 Premiere (Sept. 30)
History of Jazz: Oxygen for the Ears (2012)
Home Sweet Hell (2015)
I Saw the Devil (2010) (Sept. 27)
Indecent Proposal (1993)
Insatiable: The Homaro Cantu Story (2017) (Sept. 5)
Interview with a Hitman (2012) (Sept. 22)
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1997)
Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Complete Season 13
Kill Me, Deadly (2015)
Killers (2010) (Sept. 22)
L.A. Twister (2004)
Last Chance Harvey (2008)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 19 Premiere (Sept. 28)
Lethal Weapon: Season 2 Premiere (Sept. 27)
Man About Town (2007)
McCanick (2013) (Sept. 22)
Miles From Tomorrowland: Complete Season 2 (Sept. 25)
Mistress (1992)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Offspring (2009)
Once Upon a Time in Shanghai (2015) (Sept. 13)
Once Upon a Time in Venice (2017) (Sept. 30)
Pirates (2014) (Sept. 20)
Planet Hulk (2010)
Poseidon (2006)
Power: Complete Season 3 (Sept. 25)
Princess Kaiulani (2009)
Pumpkinhead (2009)
Red Garters (1954)
Remember the Goal (2016)
Return to the Blue Lagoon (1991)
Returning Citizens (2017) (Sept. 5)
Robo-Dog: Airborne (2017) (Sept. 14)
Sanctuary (2016)
Shooter (2007)
Silent Hill (2006)
Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists (2000)
Skating to New York (2013) (Sept. 15)
Sleepover (2004)
Something to Talk About (1995)
South Park: Complete Season 21 (Sept. 14)
Splinter (2008) (Sept. 27)
Spring Broke (2011)
Star: Season 2 Premiere (Sept. 28)
Stomp the Yard (2007)
Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty (2017) (Sept. 19)
Superstore: Season 3 Premiere (Sept. 29)
Surfer, Dude (2008)
Survival of the Dead (2009) (Sept. 27)
Survivor (2015) (Sept. 5)
Switchback (1997)
Sword of Vengeance (2015) (Sept. 22)
The ABC’s of Death (2012) (Sept. 27)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
The Commune (2017) (Sept. 21)
The Cove (2009)
The Cup (2012)
The Dark Half (1993)
The Double (2013) (Sept. 25)
The Evil in Us (2017) (Sept. 30)
The Eye (2008) (Sept. 3)
The Good Place: Season 2 Premiere (Sept. 29)
The Invincible Iron Man (2007)
The Last Godfather (2011)
The Levenger Tapes (2011)
The Lodge (2008) (Sept. 5)
The Lookalike (2014) (Sept. 15)
The Loved Ones (2012)
The Mick: Season 2 Premiere (Sept. 27)
The Pelican Brief (1993)
The Rage – Carrie 2 (1999)
The Road Within (2014) (Sept. 15)
The Thaw (2009) (Sept. 15)
The Voice: Season 13 Premiere (Sept. 26)
These Final Hours (2013) (Sept. 15)
This Is Us: Season 2 Premiere (Sept. 27)
Thor: Tales of Asgard (2011)
Tiger Raid (2016)
Total Bellas: Season 2 Premiere (Sept. 7)
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009) (Sept. 16)
Ultimate Avengers 2 (2006)
Ultimate Avengers: The Movie (2006)
Ultraviolet (2006)
V/H/S (2012) (Sept. 27)
V/H/S 2 (2013) (Sept. 27)
Vengeance of an Assassin (2014) (Sept. 22)
Walking Tall (2004)
Will & Grace: Season 9 Premiere (Sept. 29)
You Got Served (2004)
You Got Served: Beat the World (2011)
Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 3 (Sept. 23)
Hulu Original Series
The Mindy Project: Season 6 Premiere (Sept. 12)
Other New TV Series
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders: Series Premiere (Sept. 27)
The Orville: Series Premiere (Sept. 11)
Top of the Lake: China Girl: 3 Day Premiere Event (Sept. 11)
Good Behavior: Complete Season 1 (Sept. 15)
The Brave: Series Premiere (Sept. 26)
Ghosted: Series Premiere (Sept. 29)