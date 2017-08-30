The Simpsons Fires Longtime Composer Alf Clausen

Getty Images

The Simpsons has fired composer Alf Clausen, who composed the music for every one of the show’s 28 seasons. Clausen told Variety he was informed by producer Richard Sakai via phone that the show was looking to employ “a different kind of music,” and the completed 28th season would be his last. A new season, The Simpsons’ 29th, will debuted on Fox on Oct. 1, with music from a composer to be named later.

Clausen did not write The Simpsons’ iconic theme, but he did rearrange Danny Elfman’s theme for the show’s third season, and he has composed virtually every other piece of music heard in its long and storied history. He won two Emmys for his work on The Simpsons, and was nominated for the show another 21 times. His total of 30 nominations, Variety said, likely makes him the most-nominated composer in Emmys history.



Advertisement



No other reason was given for Clausen’s firing, but Variety points out that Clausen was still writing music for a 35-piece orchestra, which likely incurred annual costs “running into the millions.” “I look at the orchestra as another actor, another player,” he told Consequence of Sound in April, not knowing he had just completed his final season. “I think everybody else really feels that as well. They always tell me that there’s another player involved with the orchestra, and it adds a lot to the story line and color.”