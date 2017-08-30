Watch the Honest Trailer for Face/Off, Which Totally Makes Sense if You’re on a Lot of Cocaine

It’s been 20 years since the release of John Woo's cult fave Face/Off, in which John Travolta’s character, predominantly "played" by Nicolas Cage, swaps faces with Nicolas Cage’s character, adeptly "acted" by John Travolta. At this point, the movie's crazy, ridiculous plot and off-the-wall, absurdist performances from its leads have been so meticulously marveled at and celebrated that it would seem nearly impossible to have much left to effectively say about it. That didn't stop the Honest Trailer folks from taking aim at the face-swapping, face-touching, and many, many plot holes. (How did their partners not notice their sudden change in physical builds? “Dong Off is a very different movie.”) Rest assured, “It all makes sense … if you’re on a lot of cocaine.”