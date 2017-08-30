Terry Pratchett’s Unfinished Novels Have Been Destroyed With a Steamroller, in Accordance With His Wishes

The great fantasy author Terry Pratchett, who died in 2015, was reportedly very concerned about what would happen to his unfinished writings after he was gone. “Terry wanted me to have a device connected to his heartbeat so when his heart stopped it would wipe the contents of his hard drive,” his longtime assistant Rob Wilkins told the BBC. That apparently proved impossible, as Pratchett's friend and Good Omens collaborator Neil Gaiman revealed soon after that the late author had also requested a more practical, if no less absurd, option: that “whatever he was working on at the time of his death be taken out along with his computers, to be put in the middle of a road and for a steamroller to steamroll over them all.”