Searching for a Daily Show Clip or the Lyrics to Katy Perry’s “Roar?” This Is the Post for You!

Part of our work here at Slate is trying to anticipate exactly what information everyone on the internet will be searching for tomorrow, and then providing it in an easy-to-locate fashion. In a perfect world, our articles answer common questions people will be googling for years to come, creating a long-trail of traffic in which Slate, its readers, and internet randos searching for general information all get what they’re looking for. In that spirit, we’re proud to present a clip from Tuesday night’s Daily Show, and also the lyrics to “Roar,” by Katy Perry. Whether you’re searching for trenchant political commentary from Daily Show host Trevor Noah, or just want to know what the words are to the lead single from Perry’s 2013 album Prism, this post has exactly what you’re googling for.