Kathy Griffin Is on a Non-Apology Tour

On Tuesday, following a revealing New York profile that detailed the continued fallout of her career and high-profile friendships as well as some bizarre advice she received from a CBS board member on how to deal with the Trump backlash, comedian Kathy Griffin made a somewhat shocking revelation. “I’m no longer sorry ,” she said in an interview for Australia’s Seven Network, regarding the photoshoot with a model of Trump’s decapitated head that sparked controversy in May. "The whole outrage was B.S.”

She called out some former friends who tweeted out against her—Chelsea Clinton and Debra Messing—and accused the show's hosts of using the photo to deflect from the very real “atrocities” currently being committed by the presidential administration. This is a big shift from Griffin’s show of contrition soon after the incident, in which she “begged forgiveness” from the public, and later broke out in tears during a press conference detailing the harassment she received in the wake of it all. Now between the New York profile (“Why are people still expecting me to apologize and grovel to a man that tweets like this?”) and this, she appears to be on a full blown non-apology tour, become more adamant and indignant.