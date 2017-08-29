Coldplay Dedicates New (Country!) Song to the People of Houston After Hurricane Harvey

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Coldplay was forced to postpone their Houston tour stop last week because of Hurricane Harvey, but they were sending love from their Miami concert on Monday. Lead singer Chris Martin introduced a new song, “Houston,” written in honor of the heavily flooded city, which he promised the band would only perform once.

“This is because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that’s kind of what we think of when we go to Texas,” said Martin in a fan-recorded video from the concert, before launching into what he called a “one-off” song. “We’re gonna sing it in Miami for everybody here, and we’re gonna send it over there to everyone who missed the show.”

The song was certainly more country than you’d ordinarily expect from Coldplay as Martin, strumming an acoustic guitar, sang his well-wishes to Houston. Here are the lyrics:

I’m dreamin’ of when I get back to Houston,

I’m dreamin’ of that very special place,

I’m dreamin’ of when Houston has no problems,

In that city where they send you into space.

I’m dreamin’ of when I get back to Texas,

Corpus Christi, Harris County, Galveston,

There’s a harmony that bonds down there in Houston,

Oh, Houston, you gotta keep on keepin’ on.

From Miami, we are sending love to Houston,

We’re praying that you make it through the rain,

I know nothing’s gonna break the will of Houston,

Oh, how we can’t wait to go down there again.

I am dreamin’ of when I get back to Texas

Corpus Christi, Harris County, Galveston,

There’s a harmony that bonds down there in Houston,

Oh, Houston got to keep on keepin’ on.

Oh, Houston got to keep on keepin’ on,

Yeah, Houston got to keep on keepin’ on.