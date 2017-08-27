Lorde May Have Been Too Sick to Sing at the VMAs, But She Wasn’t Too Sick to Dance Like Nobody's Watching

Lorde may soon give Sia a run for her money: The Melodrama singer took the stage at Sunday night’s VMAs to perform a remix of her song “Homemade Dynamite,” but she surprised the audience by not singing or even lip-synching. Instead, Lorde pranced around the stage as only Lorde can, performing a gleeful (and possibly interpretive) dance that involved crawling across the floor and being lifted into the air.