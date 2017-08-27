Horror Legends Pay Tribute to Texas Chain Saw Massacre Director Tobe Hooper
If there were any doubt that Texas Chain Saw Massacre director Tobe Hooper revolutionized an entire genre, his death on Saturday brought an outpouring of memories and tributes from virtually everyone in the horror game, from his contemporaries to filmmakers who grew up on his work. Here’s what some of the biggest names in horror had to say about him.
Stephen King—famously picky when it comes to adaptations of his books—fondly remembered Hooper’s Salem’s Lot miniseries:
Sorry to hear Tobe Hooper passed. He did a terrific job directing the 'SALEM'S LOT miniseries, back in the day. He will be missed.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 27, 2017
Horror novelist Clive Barker paid tribute to Hooper’s most famous film:
The chainsaw is now quiet, but it will forever be heard.— Clive Barker (@RealCliveBarker) August 27, 2017
RIP Tobe Hooper.
Halloween director John Carpenter recalled their friendship:
Tobe Hooper directed THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE, a seminal work in horror cinema. He was a kind, decent man and my friend. A sad day.— John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) August 27, 2017
The Exorcist director William Friedkin called The Texas Chain Saw Massacre “the most horrifying film ever”:
Tobe Hooper, a kind, warm-hearted man— William Friedkin (@WilliamFriedkin) August 27, 2017
Who made the most terrifying film ever.
A good friend I will never forget
Hooper’s far-reaching influence was also evident in tributes from a later generation of horror filmmakers, beginning with Guillermo del Toro:
Tobe Hooper was a maverick a rebel and gentle, kind soul. An unlikely combination and a great loss. He changed genre films forever.— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) August 27, 2017
Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright called Hooper’s work “shattering” and “unforgettable”:
Very sad to hear of the passing of Tobe Hooper, another master of horror. He conjured some truly shattering, unforgettable moments in film. pic.twitter.com/6Kxw0gURzF— edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 27, 2017
Director Rob Zombie recalled meeting Hooper at the premiere of House of 1000 Corpses:
I just heard about the death of Tobe Hooper. This is really sad. I first met Tobe at the premiere of House of 1000 Corpses. He was very cool and gave me a great quote for the DVD package. Obviously he was a big influence on that film. After that we became friends. I still remember him in his Hawaiian shirt at our Polynesian BBQ marveling at the about of monster stuff I owned. He will be missed and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will always be one of the greatest movies ever made. #riptobehooper🎥
Hostel director Eli Roth remembered Hooper’s kindness and generosity:
Very few people were as generous, kind and encouraging as Tobe Hooper. I will miss him deeply and feel lucky for the time I had with him. pic.twitter.com/8dOGHGvdK4— Eli Roth (@eliroth) August 27, 2017
But the longest tribute to Hooper’s life and talent came from Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither director James Gunn, who took to Facebook for a heartfelt post about Hooper’s love of cinema, remembering their hours-long discussions of “old Westerns, 1940s classic Hollywood, current Hollywood comedies, and almost never horror films” and lamenting that they fell out of touch:
It’s clear from the online outpouring of love and fond memories that Hooper’s legacy will never die. We might think it’s dead, but if the credits haven’t run yet, we’d be wise to keep our distance.