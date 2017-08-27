Horror Legends Pay Tribute to Texas Chain Saw Massacre Director Tobe Hooper

I just heard about the death of Tobe Hooper. This is really sad. I first met Tobe at the premiere of House of 1000 Corpses. He was very cool and gave me a great quote for the DVD package. Obviously he was a big influence on that film. After that we became friends. I still remember him in his Hawaiian shirt at our Polynesian BBQ marveling at the about of monster stuff I owned. He will be missed and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will always be one of the greatest movies ever made. #riptobehooper🎥

