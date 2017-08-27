Horror Legends Pay Tribute to Texas Chain Saw Massacre Director Tobe Hooper

 Horror legends pay tribute to Tobe Hooper.

Aug. 27 2017 8:17 PM

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Vortex

If there were any doubt that Texas Chain Saw Massacre director Tobe Hooper revolutionized an entire genre, his death on Saturday brought an outpouring of memories and tributes from virtually everyone in the horror game, from his contemporaries to filmmakers who grew up on his work. Here’s what some of the biggest names in horror had to say about him.

Stephen King—famously picky when it comes to adaptations of his books—fondly remembered Hooper’s Salem’s Lot miniseries:

Horror novelist Clive Barker paid tribute to Hooper’s most famous film:

Halloween director John Carpenter recalled their friendship:

The Exorcist director William Friedkin called The Texas Chain Saw Massacre “the most horrifying film ever”:

Hooper’s far-reaching influence was also evident in tributes from a later generation of horror filmmakers, beginning with Guillermo del Toro:

Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright called Hooper’s work “shattering” and “unforgettable”:

Director Rob Zombie recalled meeting Hooper at the premiere of House of 1000 Corpses:

Hostel director Eli Roth remembered Hooper’s kindness and generosity:

But the longest tribute to Hooper’s life and talent came from Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither director James Gunn, who took to Facebook for a heartfelt post about Hooper’s love of cinema, remembering their hours-long discussions of “old Westerns, 1940s classic Hollywood, current Hollywood comedies, and almost never horror films” and lamenting that they fell out of touch:

It’s clear from the online outpouring of love and fond memories that Hooper’s legacy will never die. We might think it’s dead, but if the credits haven’t run yet, we’d be wise to keep our distance.