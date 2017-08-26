Look! You Just Made Taylor Swift Break Records on Spotify and YouTube

In raw numbers, Swift’s “ colossal bummer ” of a single was streamed more than 8 million times on Spotify, another 19 million times on YouTube, and racked up just under 200,000 sales, all on its first day of release. (The last time a song sold that many copies in a single week, never mind one day, was Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” six months ago.) And that’s before Swift unveils the official music video at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards: all the YouTube fuss so far was just over a lyric video.

But what does it mean in human terms for the song to break streaming records in its first 24 hours? “Look What You Made Me Do” is 3 minutes and 35 seconds long, which means that at a conservative estimate of 27.2 million plays in its first day, it would take a single human being—who publications like Slate would undoubtedly hail as “the greatest Taylor Swift fan who ever lived”—a minimum of 18 years, 194 days, 12 hours, 26 minutes, and 40 seconds to listen to “Look What You Made Me Do” as many times as humanity did on its first day of release. Allow that Taylor Swift superfan—who, again, will undoubtedly become a worldwide hero—eight hours of sleep a day (the better to let Swift be the actress starring in his or her bad dreams, like the song says) and you’re looking at more than 27 years (Taylor’s age!) of living with “Look What You Made Me Do” on repeat. So if this hypothetical Taylor Swift fan—perhaps even someone in our reading audience—were to start blasting “Look What You Made Me Do” tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM sharp, he or she would be crowned the Greatest Taylor Swift Fan In Human History and Probably the Greatest Human Being Period shortly before 9:30 on the evening of June 12, 2045. Better get cracking: