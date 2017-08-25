Is a Star Trek Homage Coming to Black Mirror?

What’s in a name? We’ll soon find out, since Netflix has announced the titles of all six episodes in the upcoming season of Black Mirror in a new video, as well as released cast and crew information. While the studio is only offering us a look at the briefest of snippets of each episode, the names give us a lot to ponder (“Arkangel”? “Hang the DJ”?) until the new season is released. But there’s one episode that stands out as aesthetically very different from the others—and very different from what we’ve come to expect from Black Mirror in general. “USS Callister” has a distinctly Star Trek look to go with its name, apparently taking place aboard a starship with panels and uniforms similar to those of the original series.