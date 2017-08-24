Take a Road Trip With Steve Carell and Bryan Cranston in the Trailer for Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying

Richard Linklater will follow up his bro-ier Everybody Wants Some!! with something a little more serious: Last Flag Flying stars Steve Carell as Doc, a former Navy medic whose son is killed during the Iraq War. Not content with letting his son’s remains reside in Arlington National Cemetery, Doc recruits two of his ex-Marine buddies (Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne) to help him drive the casket up the east coast to be buried at his home in New Hampshire.