Taylor Swift’s New Single Is Here, and It's All Your Fault
The first single from Taylor Swift’s Reputation arrived just before midnight Friday, and it’s called “Look What You Made Me Do.”
Just look.
New single #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo out now. Pre-order #reputation: https://t.co/oExj2XFGvH— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 25, 2017
Merch & ticket info at https://t.co/AbDQqnCntC pic.twitter.com/Tcni9yIgs2
The takes will begin arriving by the truckloads in the morning, so for now just listen and get ready. I hope you’re proud of yourself.