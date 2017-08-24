Taylor Swift’s New Single Is Here, and It's All Your Fault

 Listen to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do," the first single from Reputation.

Aug. 24 2017 11:59 PM

A picture of the old Taylor Swift, who, according to the new Taylor Swift, is now deceased.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The first single from Taylor Swift’s Reputation arrived just before midnight Friday, and it’s called “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Just look.

The takes will begin arriving by the truckloads in the morning, so for now just listen and get ready. I hope you’re proud of yourself.

Sam Adams is a Slate senior editor and the editor of Slate’s culture blog, Brow Beat.