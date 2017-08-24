The Trailer for Season 4 of BoJack Horseman Is Missing Someone Kind of Important

Still taken from the trailer

Season 4 of BoJack Horseman is almost upon us, and a new trailer lets us check in on our favorite animated anthropomorphic animals (and humans too) before the show’s return. Even though three months have passed, most are right where we left them: Mr. Peanutbutter is running for governor of California, Diane is writing for a Bustle-like women’s blog, and Princess Carolyn is still trying to, as she might say, “get her shit together.” And Todd—well, Todd continues to have wacky side adventures, some of which may involve drones. There’s even a new character, a young, female horse who arrives on the scene looking suspiciously like BoJack.

Speaking of which, where is BoJack? Season 3 ended with the show’s titular character driving out of Hollywoo toward who-knows-where, and he is conspicuously absent from the trailer, except for a brief moment at the end where he can be seen pulling up to a cabin. But we don’t know where that cabin is or what it means for the famous horse—and based on Diane's voicemail message, it seems like no one else knows, either.

