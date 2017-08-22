Watch the Trailer for The Cuckoo’s Calling, a TV Adaptation of the Novel by J.K. Rowling’s Alter Ego

Still taken from the trailer

It was only a matter of time before The Cuckoo’s Calling found its way to the screen. The novel is the first in the Cormoran Strike crime fiction series written by “Robert Galbraith,” a pseudonym belonging to an author whose real name is much more famous: J.K. Rowling.

BBC One is adapting all three of the novels in the series so far into a seven-part television adaptation called Strike, with the first three episodes based on The Cuckoo’s Calling. Tom Burke stars as the book’s protagonist, veteran and private detective Cormoran Strike, while Holliday Grainger plays Robin Ellacott, Strike’s temp turned long-term assistant.

