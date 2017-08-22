The Daily Show Asks White Supremacists: How Can You Be the “Master Race” When You’re This Dumb?

Still taken from the video

Trevor Noah returned on Monday from his less-than-relaxing two-week vacation to find the United States (still) in chaos, so The Daily Show caught up on Charlottesville and Trump’s equivocal response to it. Analyzing the video of Trump’s now-infamous press conference, Noah compared the president to an “untrained Jedi,” waving his arm around while trying to convince reporters that they actually agreed with his claims that counter-demonstrators were equivalent to neo-Nazis and the people who comfortably marched alongside neo-Nazis in Virginia.

Noah, who had just visited his native South Africa, wasn’t necessarily shocked that Trump defended the marchers in Charlottesville, but he did come down hard on the 67 percent of Republicans who approved of Trump’s comments, explaining that even in South Africa under apartheid, the government thought the AWB, a neo-Nazi organization, was a step too far. “If so many of Trump’s supporters are willing to give Nazis the benefits of the doubt, then clearly anything goes,” said Noah. “There’s no line that they won’t cross—and clearly, no cross that they won’t burn.”

Noah then turned to correspondent Roy Wood Jr., who sincerely wanted to know what makes white supremacists think they’re the master race when they’re too dumb to even realize that their protests are jeopardizing the sweet deal they currently have. “These dudes, they got a great thing going, and they’re messing it up,” he said. “Donald Trump’s already given white supremacists pretty much everything they want: He’s building the wall, he’s banning Muslims, he's taking away black people’s voting rights, he even blocked Tyler Perry from dropping any new Madea movies.”