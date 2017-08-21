 Slate’s Game of Thrones podcast recaps Episode 6, Season 7.

Game of Thrones TV Club: Suspending Belief Beyond the Wall

Aug. 21 2017 1:45 PM

Game of Thrones Suspends Disbelief Beyond the Wall

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

In this new episode of Slate’s weekly Game of Thrones podcast, the Slatesters recap the penultimate episode of the seventh season, “Beyond the Wall.” Our critics discuss Sansa and Arya’s complicated relationship and all the improbable events that occurred as Jon Snow and his ragtag team came head-to-head with the Night King and his wights.

