No Eclipse Glasses? No Problem. All You Really Need to Watch Is Your iPhone.

AFP/Getty Images

No cereal boxes at work? Don’t want to put a colander on your head?

Since it’s 2017, this is all you really need to do:

1. Take out your iPhone.

2. Put it in selfie mode.

3. Pretend you’re taking a selfie with the eclipse.

4. Enjoy the eclipse.

But will this damage my iPhone?

According to both Apple and NASA (PDF), it won’t.

But will looking at the screen damage my eyesight?