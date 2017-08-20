Comedians pay tribute to Jerry Lewis: “The French were right about him all along.”

Getty Images

Legendary comedian Jerry Lewis known for his slapstick and, later in life, his philanthropy died Sunday morning of natural causes. He was 91. With a career that spanned almost the entire length of his life, it didn’t take long for his fellow comedians to take to social media to mourn the loss of the man many described as an inspiration.

Penn Jillette wrote a series of tweets honoring the late comedian, emphasizing his larger-than-life persona and what he means to comedians everywhere. “We will miss Jerry so much,” Jillette wrote in one of his tweets. “I can’t believe I got to meet him and spend time with him.”

We will miss Jerry so much. I can’t believe I got to meet him and spend time with him. pic.twitter.com/wpHtjuWwmp — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 20, 2017

How did my life get good enough that Jerry Lewis would smile at me? And how sad to lose him. pic.twitter.com/taPhl1utzO — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 20, 2017

Advertisement



William Shatner offered a much simpler tribute that expressed condolences but ended with a poignant message (and sad-faced emoticon): “The world is a lot less funnier today.”

Condolences to the family of Jerry Lewis. The world is a lot less funnier today. ☹️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 20, 2017

Jim Carrey noted how much of an influence “undeniable genius” Lewis played on his career: “I am because he was!”

That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was! ;^D pic.twitter.com/3Zdq9xhXlE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 20, 2017

Jeffrey Tambor also praised Lewis as an innovator, writing, "You invented the whole thing."



Goodbye Jerry

You invented the whole thing

Thank you doesn't even get close

Love — Jeffrey Tambor (@jeffreytambor) August 20, 2017

Sandra Bernhard, who starred in The King of Comedy alongside Lewis called it “one of the great experiences” of her career. “He was tough but one of a kind,” she wrote.

It was one of the great experiences of my career he was tough but one of a kind #JerryLewis https://t.co/ohGUzlYPYB — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) August 20, 2017

Advertisement



Bette Midler also hinted at how Lewis was far from saint, noting that he was "a complicated soul" who "made the world laugh."



Jerry Lewis, a complicated soul who made the whole world laugh has died. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 20, 2017

Josh Gad praised Lewis as “one of the greatest of all time” and “a one of a kind.”

One of the greatest of all time. A legend. A showman. A comedic icon. A movie star. An activist. A one of a kind. RIP #jerrylewis pic.twitter.com/h3ODZgZjAa — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 20, 2017

Jon Cryer also took to Twitter to recognize that whatever anyone thought of Lewis personally, his influence was undeniable: “If u are in comedy, you've been influenced by him, whether u know it or not. RIP.”

Jerry Lewis was a complicated man of astonishing talent.



If u are in comedy, you've been influenced by him, whether u know it or not. RIP https://t.co/VE5KZMETMU — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) August 20, 2017

“Jerry Lewis has passed on,” wrote Patton Oswalt. “I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful...haven.”

Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful...



...haven. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 20, 2017

Advertisement



Sean Hayes chose Instagram to pay tribute to “one of my comedy heroes” who was “a gigantic inspiration.” Hayes, like many of his colleagues who paid tribute, expressed gratitude “to have shared some valuable time with him.”

We lost one of the great ones today...possibly the greatest. Jerry Lewis was one of my comedy heroes & was a gigantic inspiration to me. I am so grateful to have shared some valuable time with him. RIP #JerryLewis A post shared by Sean Hayes (@seanhayes) on Aug 20, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Lewis’ death appeared to hit Dane Cook particularly hard as he wrote several tweets about the man he characterized as his “mentor & friend” as well as “a true innovator & icon.”

My mentor & friend Jerry Lewis has passed away. A visionary. A pioneer in all forms of entertainment. A charitable human. A father. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) August 20, 2017

He meant the world to me& I will forever cherish the time I got to spend with him & his family. At a dark time in my life he brought me joy. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) August 20, 2017

Always funny. Always helpful. Always honest. I will miss you Jerry Lewis. The world has lost a true innovator & icon. pic.twitter.com/mJzLbh0VFd — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) August 20, 2017

Gilbert Gottfried referenced the way France seemed to have a soft spot for Lewis: “The French were right about him all along. RIP Jerry Lewis.”

The French were right about him all along. RIP Jerry Lewis pic.twitter.com/jNLRPQeS4G — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) August 20, 2017

Rose Marie, who starred in the Dick Van Dyke Show, got a bit personal in her tribute, writing that Lewis “was an angel to me” and she “will never forget what he did for me during one of the worst times in my life.”

Jerry Lewis was an angel to me. Loved him & will never forget what he did for me during one of the worst times in my life. RIP, Love Roe pic.twitter.com/0OoQV4yaae — Rose Marie-Official (@RoseMarie4Real) August 20, 2017

Advertisement



Rob Schneider let his shock come through in his tribute: "Oh NOOOOO!!! Jerry Lewis just died! Another comic legend has left us. Martin&Lewis were the Beatles of comedy! Nobody was EVER bigger!"

Oh NOOOOO!!! Jerry Lewis just died! Another comic legend has left us. Martin&Lewis were the Beatles of comedy! Nobody was EVER bigger! — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 20, 2017

Kumail Nanjiani wrote that he "was the biggest Jerry Lewis fan in the world" when he was a kid.

As a kid, I'm pretty sure I was the biggest Jerry Lewis fan in the world. Truly. R.I.P. Jerry Lewis. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 20, 2017

Chelsea Peretti took a slightly different path, recalling how Lewis infamously wasn’t too fond of women doing comedy: “even tho u said women arent funny rest in peeeeeeeaaacccccceeeeee.”

even tho u said women arent funny rest in peeeeeeeaaacccccceeeeee https://t.co/f4K8lav7zG — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) August 20, 2017