Meet Stringo, the Creepy New Toy From Conan O’Brien

Aug. 19 2017 9:24 PM

Meet Stringo, the Creepy New Toy From Conan O’Brien

Stringo!

What rings up shares, embedded in players, and makes a clickity sound?
A late-night sketch, a marvelous catch!
Based on the ads for Slinky:

It’s Stringo, it’s Stringo, I’m posting it up on the blog,
From Conan O’Brien, it prob’ly reminds you of “Log”:

In ninety-eight, Isuzu made a nearly identical joke,
In very bad Amigo ads,
Using the song from Slinky:

But Stringo is different, it’s not like the others at all!
The structure of Stringo is closer to “Happy Fun Ball!”

Everyone click on Stringo!
Stringity stringy stringo!
Please won’t you click on Stringo?
I’m begging you, click on Stringo!