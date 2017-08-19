Meet Stringo, the creepy new toy from Conan O’Brien.

TBS

What rings up shares, embedded in players, and makes a clickity sound?

A late-night sketch, a marvelous catch!

Based on the ads for Slinky:

It’s Stringo, it’s Stringo, I’m posting it up on the blog,

From Conan O’Brien, it prob’ly reminds you of “Log”:



In ninety-eight, Isuzu made a nearly identical joke,

In very bad Amigo ads,

Using the song from Slinky:

But Stringo is different, it’s not like the others at all!

The structure of Stringo is closer to “Happy Fun Ball!”