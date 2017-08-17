Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and the L.A. Cast of Hamilton Perform a Medley of Songs About California

Hamilton opened in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the first stop on a tour that will take the historical hip-hop musical all over the country . As screaming fans lined the streets outside the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda gave them something to scream about by hosting a live #Ham4Ham performance with the cast of the tour, accompanied by music director Alex Lacamoire on the melodica.

The cast performed a medley that was appropriate to the sunny setting, including songs “Hotel California,” “California Gurls,” and, inevitably, “California Love.” Former New York cast member Daveed Diggs was on hand as well to announce the very first winner of the L.A. Hamilton lottery, which will give away 40 tickets for just $10 at each perfromance and which can now be entered through the show's newly unfurled app. While Wednesday’s live pre-show is the only live #Ham4Ham scheduled for this particular leg of the tour, Hamilton will run in L.A. through Dec. 31 before moving on to San Diego.