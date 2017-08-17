Justin Bieber Is His Own Worst Enemy on His New Single, “Friends”

The greatest threat to Justin Bieber’s No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 may just be … Justin Bieber. The singer, whose vocals helped propel a remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “ Despacito ” to the top of the charts, just released a new single with producer BloodPop. The new song, “Friends,” was written by Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter (the same team behind another of Bieber’s No. 1 hits, “ Sorry ”) and comes just a few weeks after Bieber cancelled the last dates of his Purpose tour .

In “Friends,” Bieber calls an ex to see if they can be—wait for it—friends! Funnily enough, an ex that won’t stop calling is the subject of yet another No. 1 Bieber hit, “Love Yourself,” though told from the opposite perspective, with the ex on the receiving end of the call uninterested in resestablishing contact. In fact, when you view lyrics of the two as a dialogue, you wind up with Bieber trying and failing to rekindle a relationship over the phone—but being repeatedly rejected by himself.