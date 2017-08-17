Jimmy Kimmel Reads Mean Tweets From Trump Supporters Who Are Angry About His Monologue
It’s a sign of just how out of whack our political landscape has become that Jimmy Kimmel, once considered one of the less political hosts in late night, is now considered partisan, all because of views like “babies should not have to die because their parents can’t afford medical care” and “white supremacy is bad and so is not condemning it.” On Tuesday night, Kimmel made a reasoned, sympathetic appeal to Trump voters urging them to finally admit that voting for the president was a mistake. Trump voters, it turns out, weren’t too happy about that, as Kimmel demonstrated by reading some of the comments about him on social media.
It’s an interesting twist on Kimmel’s usually more lighthearted Mean Tweets segment, in which celebrities read funny insults about themselves. In this case, though, those comments were aimed directly at Kimmel and fell along the lines of “nobody cares what you think” and “stop you’re crying on TV snowflake” and “his sorry ass show needs to be cancelled.” As Kimmel navigates his new role, it’s nice to see that he can repurpose some of his old tricks.