Jimmy Kimmel Reads Mean Tweets From Trump Supporters Who Are Angry About His Monologue

It’s a sign of just how out of whack our political landscape has become that Jimmy Kimmel, once considered one of the less political hosts in late night, is now considered partisan, all because of views like “babies should not have to die because their parents can’t afford medical care” and “white supremacy is bad and so is not condemning it.” On Tuesday night, Kimmel made a reasoned, sympathetic appeal to Trump voters urging them to finally admit that voting for the president was a mistake. Trump voters, it turns out, weren’t too happy about that, as Kimmel demonstrated by reading some of the comments about him on social media.