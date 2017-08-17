A Star Wars Standalone Movie About Obi-Wan Kenobi Is Reportedly in Development
According to the Hollywood Reporter, an Obi-Wan Kenobi-centric spinoff is currently in development at Disney. While there is no script and no actors are yet attached, Stephen Daldry, the Oscar-nominated director behind Billy Elliot, The Hours, The Reader, and Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, is reportedly in talks to direct. Ewan McGregor, who took over the part made famous by the late Alec Guinness for the Star Wars prequel trilogy, has expressed interest in reprising his role in the past. Daldry, meanwhile, comes as an unexpected choice, given that his movies have never been big on action set pieces.
An Obi-Wan standalone would be the third official (live-action) anthology movie announced in the Star Wars franchise, following Rogue One and the upcoming Han Solo movie being directed by
Phil Lord and Chris Miller Ron Howard. Lucasfilm is also considering standalone movies about other characters, including Boba Fett and Yoda, according to reports.
Until we learn more about when and where an Obi-Wan movie would take place, you can in the meantime enjoy this fan-made trailer for a movie about the famous Jedi’s early days on Tatooine: