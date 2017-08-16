Colbert: Trump Is “Suspiciously Worried That Racist Presidents Don’t Get Statues Anymore”

We’re in our second day of an Edward R. Murrow-off between late night hosts, and it’s making everyone very aware of what time various shows are shot. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was already taping when Trump gave his most offensive press conference yet —until the next one, anyway—but Jimmy Kimmel, helped by West coast time zones, had time to write an earnest appeal to Trump voters in light of the fact that the president is even more Nazi-curious than we already knew. Seth Meyers threw together a short “Breaking Crazy” piece and will probably circle back tomorrow. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was right on the bubble, as writer Ariel Dumas tweeted:

Thirty minutes isn’t very much time to write what ended up being a twelve-minute speech; for non-stenographers, it’s not even enough time to transcribe it. But Colbert and his writers room somehow pulled it off, and in Tuesday night’s blistering monologue, he once again laid out a compelling case that the president is unfit for office. While Colbert didn’t go quite as far as Kimmel or Meyers, both of who were openly calling for Trump to leave or be removed, he did express doubt that Trump would be president by Friday without specifying how that might come to pass. Even without any details, that seems like a much faster timetable than Kimmel’s complicated scheme to name Trump King of America, then lock him up in his castle and throw away the key forever. The sooner the better, obviously, but if Stephen Colbert thinks he can sell America on promises of improbably quick results without having any underlying plan to achieve them, he’s … pretty astute, actually. Friday it is!