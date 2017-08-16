After Trump's Outrageous Press Conference, Seth Meyers Begs Congress: “Isn’t This Enough?”

Still taken from the video

In an alarming press conference on Tuesday, Donald Trump doubled down on his original comments in the aftermath of Charlottesville, undoing any shred of good that might have come from his delayed, reluctantly delivered statement finally condemning white supremacy. In his latest remarks, Trump told the press that “some very fine people” had marched in Charlottesville alongside Neo-Nazis and white supremacists and argued that removing statues of Robert E. Lee would be a slippery slope to removing statues of George Washington. He also again cast a wide net of blame, this time naming the fictitious “alt-left” as one of the parties responsible. All this led Late Night’s Seth Meyers to ask: “Congress, isn’t this enough?”

Seth Meyers had previously criticized Trump’s failure to immediately denounce white supremacists and Neo-Nazis on Monday, saying, “You can stand for a nation or you can stand for a hateful movement. You can’t do both.” The late-breaking press conference didn’t leave him much time to analyze the president’s latest remarks, but he did compare him to a waitress trying to get fired so she could attend a concert, and added “normally, when someone is talking that level of crazy, Batman crashes through the ceiling and punches him.”

Advertisement

