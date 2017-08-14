Watch Lorde Perform the Most Goth Version of “Me and Julio” You’ll Ever Hear, Probably

Lorde has said that she wants to be Paul Simon someday, and she committed to that goal while performing one of Simon’s biggest hits at the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco on Sunday. Decked out in black lace, Lorde brought out Jack Antonoff, who also performs as Bleachers and who co-wrote and co-produced Lorde’s latest album, Melodrama, for the most goth cover of Simon’s “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard” you’re likely to hear. (The song begins, after some banter, around the 2:55 mark.)