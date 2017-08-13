If You’re in the Mood for Gallows Humor for Some Reason, Conan Made a Tourist Ad for Guam

TBS

So far this has been a pretty shitty weekend for culture, thanks to the anti-culture of white supremacy and the “Clinically Braindead Madman Theory” now underlying American foreign policy. In situations like this, there’s only one thing that provides any real respite from the sorrow, anger, and horror: Tasteless jokes that will age really badly if this whole thing goes further sideways. In that spirit, here’s a message from the Guam Tourism Board from Conan O’Brien.

It’s a pretty straightforward riff on North Korea’s threats to launch nuclear missiles at the U.S. territory of Guam—they’re offering $5 first class tickets to Guam, one-way only—but it ends with a manic list of Guam tourism slogans that’ll be hilarious right up until the moment it stops being funny forever:

Advertisement



Guam! You’re Guama Love It.

Enjoy the Guamorous Nightguife

Bring Your Guampa and Guamma

LogGuam to Your Guamputer and Guam on Down to Guam