The Teaser for Season 2 of The Crown Promises More Royal Drama

Netflix’s sumptuous period drama, The Crown, is returning for Season 2, and a new teaser promises just as much drama as in the first season. Claire Foy and Matt Smith reprise their roles as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, respectively, and the show picks up in 1956, covering the Suez Crisis, which saw the U.K. invade Egypt, straight through to the scandal that forced Prime Minister Harold Macmillan to resign in 1963.