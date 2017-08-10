Seth Meyers Suggests One Way to Combat Trump’s Tiny Attention Span: Limericks

NBC

On Wednesday, Late Night With Seth Meyers

Looked closely at Washington liars,

Especially the plumpest,

The Donaldy Trumpest,

The one with the fury and fires.

The Washington Post says his aides

Give the president’s patience bad grades,

He won’t read reports,

Unless they’re real short,

If they’re not, his attention just fades.

So Seth Meyers makes a suggestion:

To cut through Trump’s mental congestion,

They should brief him in verse

(Not that things could be worse,

When it comes to the nuclear question.)

Poems might be a decent idea,

To teach Trump about North Korea,

If he can’t stay awake,

Promise him well-done steak,

And some prostitutes ready to pee-a.