Watch Leslie Jones, Seth Meyers, and Lord Varys Himself Provide Some A+ Commentary on Game of Thrones

For fans, perhaps the second-best thing about experiencing a new episode of Game of Thrones might be the many recaps and commentaries that follow afterward. Enter Westeros superfan (and supertweeter ) Leslie Jones, who returned to Late Night with Seth Meyers to view and break down the latest bonkers episode .

On “Game of Jones,” the SNL comedian gave her thoughts on everything from Bran’s physical and mental state (“They need to get a blood test for him, ’cause I just think he high”) to the long-awaited Stark sibling reunion (“This is definitely not a black family … Bran’s home, Arya’s home—nobody wants to make no macaroni and cheese?”). Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) even joined in on the fun, providing her the perfect opportunity to tell him to his face that she just doesn’t trust any of his motives. Oh, and of course there were freakouts to be had over those dragons, proving once again that Jones is every Game of Thrones obsessive, ever.