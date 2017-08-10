HBO Is Making 2 Dope Queens Into a Series

Getty Images for Vulture Festival

2 Dope Queens is headed to HBO. The WNYC podcast, hosted by Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams, has been putting the spotlight on female and LGBTQ comedians and comedians of color in its weekly episodes since its launch in April 2016. Topics on the show, a blend of standup and storytelling, have included “sex, romance, race, hair journeys, living in New York, and Billy Joel.” Now, Robinson and Williams will produce and host four 2 Dope Queens episodes for HBO, each an hour long.

Williams, best known for her work on The Daily Show and as the star of Netflix’s recent feature The Incredible Jessica James, said in a statement: “We are so stoked to be partnering with HBO for these specials. Excited to add a couple more Khaleesis to the network.”

Robinson, who also has a solo podcast called Sooo Many White Guys, added: “The work wife and I are beyond thrilled that the formula we’ve perfected over the past four seasons of doing the podcast (Ignorance x Cocoa Butter + Comedic Honesty) is being brought to this network.”