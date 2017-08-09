Will Smith and James Corden Get Jiggy With It on Apple’s New Carpool Karaoke Series

Will Smith had the honor of being the first guest on Apple Music’s new Carpool Karaoke series, and who better to host the inaugural episode than James Corden, the longtime host of the original Carpool Karaoke segments on The Late Late Show? In a preview released on YouTube, Corden and Smith dive into some of Smith’s biggest ‘90s hits, including “Boom! Shake the Room” and “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It,” with a little help from a high school marching band. They also discuss whether Smith has ever been asked to play Barack Obama in a movie—according to Smith, not only is the answer yes, the former president has even chimed in: “He told me he felt confident that I had the ears for the role.”