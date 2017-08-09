“Streaming Motherf---ers” Joel and Ethan Coen Are Coming to Netflix

Getty Images

News about Joel and Ethan Coen’s The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, a six-part Western series, has been dribbling out for months. Back in January, some reports suggested the Coens and Annapurna Television might pursue a hybrid distribution strategy including both theatrical and broadcast components, but now Netflix has announced it will premiere the series exclusively around the world.

“We are streaming motherfuckers!” the Coens said in a statement release by Netflix.

The Netflix announcement says that Ballad will feature “six tales about the American frontier,” and that it will be a limited anthology series, although the casting of Tim Blake Nelson as Buster suggests there may be some thread linking the tales together. James Franco, Zoe Kazan, Tyne Daly, Stephen Root, and Ralph Ineson have also been reported to be part of the cast.