Stephen Colbert: “I Don’t Want to Be Alarmist, But We’re All Gonna Die”

As the North Korean crisis loomed on Wednesday night, Stephen Colbert took his place with Walter Cronkite , Edward R. Murrow , and Jon Stewart in the pantheon of calm, steady voices the nation has turned to in times of crisis. And he had a simple message for all Americans: “I don’t want to be alarmist, but we’re all gonna die.” It was a powerful, inspiring reminder that our heroes are dead, our enemies are in power, and we’ve given Donald Trump the ability to destroy all of human civilization with the touch of a button. Colbert also addressed the president directly, offering wise counsel to a man facing the toughest test of his leadership so far:

Crisis averted! Speaking of “crazy,” check out the look in Trump’s eyes when he says North Korea will be met with “fire and fury like the world has never seen” in the clip Colbert includes. He’s delighted in his own turn of phrase—or Stephen Miller’s—and seems to positively relish the prospect of murdering millions of people. For a slightly less maniacal take on nuclear warfare, here’s North Korea’s State Merited Chorus and the Moranbong Band (hits include “My Country Is the Best!” and “Marching and Marching”) with a special concert to celebrate their country’s successful ICBM test. It’s reassuring to know that, although North Korea may have successfully developed nuclear weapons, their guitar solo technology is still years behind ours. That should really give us an edge in the next war.