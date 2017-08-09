Conan O’Brien Gave Amazon’s New Audiobooks for Dogs a Test Run

If you’re looking for comfort or distraction for some reason, there’s really nothing better than watching dogs gamely try play along with situations they don’t fully understand. That’s exactly what Conan provided on Tuesday with this segment about Amazon’s new audiobooks for dogs—this is a real thing and Cesar Milan is involved—that served as an excuse for O’Brien and his staff to put headphones on dogs and pretend they were listening to audiobooks. As if they needed an excuse!

But although there’s something sublime about Cesar Milan recommending that you make your dog listen to Pride and Prejudice because “the longer length of the book is perfect for days when you are away from home for a long time,” Conan doesn’t really get into the “this is why they hate us” aspects of Amazon’s newest, silliest venture. Instead, he just films a bunch of very good dogs who are doing their best despite being visibly confused. They clearly don’t know a thing about literature; they also clearly don’t know a thing about Donald Trump. Seems like a better and better deal.