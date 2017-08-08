Stephen Colbert Asks, “WTF Is Up With Millennials, My Homedogs?”

CBS

Stephen Colbert went deep on the mysterious culture of millennials on Monday night, using a slideshow from the Wall Street Journal as a jumping off point for a larger exploration of these kids that won’t get off my lawn. Despite being headlined “Millennials, as Seen by Corporate America,” the WSJ somehow didn’t just run that part of “Wackiki Rabbit” where the castaway imagines his fellow sailor turning into a giant, delicious hamburger. Instead, non-millennials from McDonald’s president Chris Kempczinski to Kellogg CEO John Bryant share hard-won market research that reveals that this secretive generation enjoys activities like:

Snacking

Pets

Movie-Watching

Stop the presses, as they say. Colbert gives away some of his own valuable market research as well, revealing that his sources tell him millennials also enjoy “sex” and “oxygen.” But despite these insights, the Journal loses some credibility when Intuit CEO Brad Smith opines that millennials are fans of the gig economy:

We know the gig economy is real. It’s here. It’s a secular trend. It started years ago. It’s a lifestyle choice for the millennials.