Seth Meyers Thinks Republicans Are Living in an Alternate Universe Where Hillary Clinton Became President

Still taken from the video

Donald Trump is currently on what he insists is a “working vacation” in Bedminster, New Jersey, where his wedding-crashing hasn’t prevented him from also battling the “fake news” media. He’s launched a new series of propaganda-like videos on his Facebook page, including this one from former CNN contributor Kayleigh McEnany, which Meyers summed up as “like state news crossed with a school announcement.” He added an imitation of McEnany for good measure: “It’s pizza day in the cafeteria, but you won’t hear that from the failing New York Times!” (Sadly, that pizza will probably be Domino’s.)



Of course, we all know where Donald Trump gets his news: directly from Fox News, where it seems all the contributors are living in an alternate reality where Hillary Clinton won the presidency. How else, Meyers argues, can you explain their continued obsession with her? And when Fox News is obsessed, Trump is obsessed, as he proved last week while at a rally in West Virginia, where he again brought up Clinton’s emails and prompted a chant of “Lock her up!”

