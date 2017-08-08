David Letterman Is Doing a New Show for Netflix

David Letterman Is Hosting a New Talk Show on Netflix
A late-night legend is coming back to television.
Netflix has announced that David Letterman will host a new six-episode series in 2018. The yet-to-be-named show will be a combination of long-form conversations with guests and field pieces where Letterman explores different topics away from the studio.
“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” Letterman said in the press release. “Here's what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”
A notorious curmudgeon, 70-year-old comedian—who now has a full Rick Rubin-esque beard—has made more public appearances than many thought he would since he retired in 2015 after 33 years on television. Letterman joined Steve Martin and Martin Short onstage for one night during the duo’s national tour, has popped up at multiple sports events, was the subject of a New York Magazine profile, inducted Pearl Jam into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and was recently featured in a Funny or Die video with Sen. Al Franken. As for TV appearances, Letterman recently appeared on an episode of Norm Macdonald’s new show, Norm Macdonald Live!, and traveled to India for National Geographic’s Years of Living Dangerously where he learned about the country’s plan to tackle climate change through various long-form interviews and field pieces. Letterman’s latter project is mostly likely what his new Netflix show will be like. It's an interesting and welcome departure from his late-night work, but, sadly, it means that Pat and Kenny won't be back to read Oprah transcripts. We can let that slide, because it’s just going to be nice to have the comedy and broadcasting legend back on television.
Letterman’s Netflix show is expected to premiere in 2018 and will be produced by RadicalMedia, the team behind What Happened, Miss Simone? and Oh, Hello on Broadway.