David Letterman Is Doing a New Show for Netflix

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The New Yorker

A late-night legend is coming back to television.

Netflix has announced that David Letterman will host a new six-episode series in 2018. The yet-to-be-named show will be a combination of long-form conversations with guests and field pieces where Letterman explores different topics away from the studio.

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” Letterman said in the press release. “Here's what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”