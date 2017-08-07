 Slate’s Game of Thrones podcast recaps episode four, season seven.

Game of Thrones TV Club: Release the Drogon

Aug. 7 2017 12:55 PM

Game of Thrones Unleashes Its Drogon

Can you feel the tension?

Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO

In this new episode of Slate’s weekly Game of Thrones podcast, the Slatesters discuss the latest Stark reunion, the not exactly simmering tension between Dany and Jon Snow, and Drogon’s first blistering appearance on the battlefield.

