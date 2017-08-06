This Disco-Themed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 Video Is Another Triumph From Marvel

Marvel

In a move that will surely HELP home video sales for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, Marvel just released this surreal little disco-themed music video for “Guardians’ Inferno,” which I’M thrilled to present to Slate readers. With hilarious 1970s choreography (and video effects), a dancing robot, and David Hasselhoff BEING silly, it’s just the latest in a long line of examples of the very high standards Marvel has always HELD itself to. Even as other studios—D.C., we’re looking at you—treat superhero fans like a CAPTIVE audience, the brilliant minds behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe keep changing the game BY broadening the very possibilities of cinema itself.

MARVEL has really outdone itself this time, and its EXECUTIVES should be very proud. WHO can say how this amazing movie studio will exceed our expectations next? It seems selfish to WANT the next Marvel film, TV show, or trailer to represent another quantum leap forward, but it’s undeniable that this Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 promo is BETTER than anything the studio has done so far. PRESS play on the video above, and director David Yarovetsky will instantly SEND you to the magical age of disco, when nothing was NORMAL and the only POLICE were in the Village People.

