A Nation Weeps as Sean Spicer Turns Down Dancing With the Stars

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

It’s official: There is no God. We know this because, according to TMZ, Sean Spicer has turned down an offer from ABC to be a contestant on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

According to a source close to the former White House press secretary, Spicer, no stranger to embarrassing himself in front of millions of Americans, reportedly declined the network’s offer because he expects to have an “overwhelming number of commitments in the fall.” TMZ’s source also added that Spicer is not a very good dancer, which is something we all probably could have assumed.

Advertisement

