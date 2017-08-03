The Honest Trailer for Point Break Is Here, Brah

The Honest Trailer doesn’t really make any jokes that haven’t been made about Point Break. To be fair, finding a fresh way to skewer an almost three decades-old movie about bank heists and surfboarding where half the characters end their sentences with “brah,” and features Gary Busey in a typically bonkers supporting role is extremely difficult. But while it does pick on low-hanging fruit, it also takes the time to hilariously hone in on just how homoerotic Point Break is, and how the first Fast and Furious movie really is almost beat-for-beat a rip-off of this ’90s classic.