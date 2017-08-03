 Watch Lorde's "Perfect Places" music video.

Oh, the “Perfect Places” You’ll Go in Lorde’s New Music Video

Oh, the “Perfect Places” You’ll Go in Lorde’s New Music Video

Slate
Brow Beat
Brow Beat
Slate's Culture Blog
Aug. 3 2017 5:28 PM

Oh, the “Perfect Places” You’ll Go!

screen_shot_20170803_at_4.34.28_pm

Still taken from the video

Congratulations!
Today is Lorde’s day.
She has a new video!
It’s time to press play!

Lorde has all kinds of Places
to show to the masses.
She holds up a machete
to cut the tall grasses.
She lights a big fire. Then she dances around.
Next she stands on the shore in her fancy shore gown.

She goes for a swim,
with a whisky in hand.
She shoots fruit with her gun
so it lands in the sand.

Swinging from a forest tree
or wearing finery by the sea
or at her fancy beachfront home
or in a restaurant all alone.
There are many Places.

Do these Places look perfect?
Maybe so, but you’re wrong!
There are no Perfect Places!
That’s the point of the song.

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.