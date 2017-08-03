Oh, the “Perfect Places” You’ll Go in Lorde’s New Music Video

Still taken from the video

Congratulations!

Today is Lorde’s day.

She has a new video!

It’s time to press play!

Lorde has all kinds of Places

to show to the masses.

She holds up a machete

to cut the tall grasses.

She lights a big fire. Then she dances around.

Next she stands on the shore in her fancy shore gown.

She goes for a swim,

with a whisky in hand.

She shoots fruit with her gun

so it lands in the sand.

Swinging from a forest tree

or wearing finery by the sea

or at her fancy beachfront home

or in a restaurant all alone.

There are many Places.