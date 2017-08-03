The Daily Show Proves Jeff Sessions Is Right, White People Do Face Discrimination in This Country

Still taken from the video

According to a New York Times report, the Justice Department is preparing to investigate and sue universities over affirmative action programs that favor “disadvantaged groups, like black and Latino students.” The administration’s push for “merit-based” policies, while deeply ironic, is hardly surprising, considering who the current Attorney General is. “While the president is making it harder for people to enter the U.S., his Confederate house elf Jeff Sessions is planning to make life easier for certain Americans who are already here,” said Trevor Noah on Wednesday night’s episode of The Daily Show. Noah noted that Sessions’ effort to help already advantaged white students is ridiculous: “If American colleges were any whiter, Jon Snow would build a wall to protect us from them.”

But Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper understands where Sessions is coming from. See, he’s a white person, and he knows from experience that white people are discriminated against all the time. “Just this year, a black movie literally pried the Oscar out the hands of a white movie,” pointed out Klepper. “A movie that had the guts to tell the story about how Ryan Gosling invented jazz.”

Advertisement



Klepper even has his own Abigail Fisher story: Like the failed University of Texas at Austin applicant, Klepper wasn’t accepted to Western Michigan University. “Was it because my grades were bad, or I didn’t do the essay portion of the SATs?” asked Klepper. “It was because of the color of my skin.”