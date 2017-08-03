This Trailer for ARK Park Shows Everything Wrong With Video Games In Under Two Minutes

Snail Games.

Video games have always lifted from the movies—occasionally they even do a good job—but the new trailer for ARK Park is so shameless about it that it deserves special notice, because it inadvertently serves as a kind of mental map of the industry’s limited imagination. Just give it a look, it’s astounding.

The game is a virtual reality spinoff of ARK: Survival Evolved, an upcoming survival adventure game from Washington-based Studio Wildcard. That game looks like a mishmash of ideas from all sorts of not-that-different sources—from Game of Thrones all the way to Return of the Jedi—but ARK Park, from Chinese developers Snail Games, shows one aesthetic influence above all others. See if you can spot it!

But ARK Park isn’t a direct-to-DVD movie, it’s a video game, which means it’s not enough to see dinosaurs: you have to shoot them, too. The second half of the trailer exists only to reassure gamers that, yes, there will be plenty of guns. Here the aesthetic looks more like Jurassic Park ancestors The Lost World or King Kong: the player gets to meet a majestic giant ape and a creepy giant spider, then shoot them. In the classic tradition of video game gun porn, it looks like you can also customize your weapons, eventually building this comically phallic rotary cannon the size of a bus:

