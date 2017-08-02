Seth Meyers introduces President Trump’s spiritual advisor.

NBC

After a Monday segment that jumped from fiasco to fiasco faster than Trump’s hiring and firing, Late Night With Seth Meyers slowed down Tuesday night to check in on the president’s … spiritual life?! While contemplating the state of Donald Trump’s soul is depressing work, it’s also pretty funny, as the segment’s overview of Trump’s gaffes shows. Remember “Two Corinthians?” Remember how Trump won the support of evangelicals, the Republican nomination, and the presidency after that? Yeah, maybe that part’s just depressing after all.

But if Meyers’ look at Trump’s laughably inept attempts to ingratiate himself with evangelicals is a downer, his profile of the president’s spiritual advisor Paula White is an instant comedy classic. Not just because White is exactly who you’d expect Donald Trump to seek spiritual counsel from—a prosperity gospel televangelist who lets people introduce her as “Dr. Paula” despite having no degree—but because White, who is white, has, according to a press report Meyers quotes, “a convincing mastery of African-American idioms.” Television being television, Meyers is able to roll tape on that claim—not very convincing, it turns out—then ask a stone-faced Amber Ruffin whether the most offensive thing in the White sermon he excerpted was “the insinuation that it’s your fault your husband left you or the appropriation of black idiomatic speech.” (Guess which bothered her more.)

