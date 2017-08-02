Björk Announces Her New Album Is “Coming Soon,” Is a Big Fan of the Word “Warmthness”

In a post on her social media feeds, Björk—or, if you are struggling with her penmanship , “Gork”—has announced that her new album will be “coming soon.”

Why the apparent preoccupation with warmth? Well, for one thing, Björk is from Iceland, and although the idea that Iceland has a frigid climate is largely a popular misconception (Greeland is the cold one), it can nevertheless get pretty chilly there sometimes. Most artists like to send their fans love, but given that Björk’s last album was a heartbreaking chronicle of the dissolution of her marriage, maybe a vaguely cozy increase in temperature seems like a safer and more reliable thing than love.

