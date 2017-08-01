The Trailer for David Fincher’s Serial-Killer Series Mindhunter Is Super Creepy

Still taken from video.

The trailer for David Fincher’s next Netflix show, Mindhunter, has just dropped, and it’s as creepy as you’d expect a show from the guy who directed this super uncomfortable scene would be.

Mindhunter, set in 1979 follows two FBI agents as they delve into the minds of serial killers in order to help solve future murder cases. “It’s not easy butchering people,” one jailed serial killer reflects in the trailer. “It’s hard work. Physically and mentally I don’t think people realize.” Mindhunter stars Jonathan Groff (Hamilton), Anna Torv (Fringe), and Holt McCallany (Heroes). Fincher serves as executive producer and director of three episodes. Charlize Theron also has an executive producer credit on the show.

The trailer looks like pure Fincher, with its brooding and hazy darkness, screeching violins in the background, and grimy neo-noir aesthetic. In other words, it looks great, and will be sure to induce a nightmare or two.